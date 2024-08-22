Mustache-Less Mike Lindell Is Roaming the DNC Arguing With Dems

Serial election denier and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell is sporting a new, mustache-less look at the Democratic National Convention this week in Chicago—but he’s still spewing the same old election lies while arguing with attendees.

Lindell, who has spent the last few years insisting wrongly that widespread voter fraud swung the 2020 presidential election in favor of President Joe Biden, still hasn’t proven so. Yet he continued to bark up that tree in a viral face-to-face meeting with a young Harris-Walz campaign advocate and merchandise seller who goes by the name Knowa.

During the Tuesday confrontation, Lindell spoke at length about hundreds of thousands of “missing” votes in Georgia—a wild claim that isn’t supported by any evidence.

“257,000 votes—this happened last week, a judge ruled in Georgia—that are missing from the 2020 election,” Lindell said, according to a video from Meidas Touch Network that was later posted on X.

Knowa, who had asked Lindell to cite a source while he was talking, replied, “So your source is, ‘Trust me, bro’?”

“No,” Lindell insisted. “It’s in your papers in Georgia. You need to read your news.”

After telling Lindell that he still hadn’t provided any names, Knowa walked away while telling Lindell that he was “full of crap.”

The closest news headline regarding “missing” votes in Georgia from the last presidential election is an Associated Press fact check from last December which debunks a claim that more than 20,000 votes that were tallied “do not exist.”

Lindell did not respond to a request for clarification from the Daily Beast.

Earlier this year, Lindell saw some of his bravado about the 2020 election come back to bite him. In February, a federal judge in Minnesota ruled that the pillow manufacturer had to pay $5 million to a man who successfully completed his “Prove Mike Wrong” challenge, in effect proving that the 2020 election wasn’t “stolen” from Donald Trump.

Lindell’s company has also been struggling financially. His MyPillow ads no longer appear on Fox News, two law firms defending Lindell in a massive defamation lawsuit brought by Dominion Voter Systems quit last October, and MyPillow was evicted from a Minnesota warehouse this past March for lack of payment.