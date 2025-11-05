Mustachioed Chris Cuomo Admits His Brother Is a Loser

Election night took an awkward turn for NewsNation anchor Chris Cuomo. The former CNN host and brother of disgraced former New York governor-turned-New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Cuomo was behind the desk as polling numbers came in and made it clear that Zohran Mamdani was going to become the next mayor of New York City.

“Of course, I wanted my brother to win. I believe in my brother,” Cuomo told his fellow panelists. “I think he’s a tremendous operator within government.”

“But he’s not what Democrats want right now in their party. And Democrats win in New York City,” he added. “I mean, the one-line analysis is the Democrat was going to win in New York City.”

Andrew Cuomo, a member of the Democratic Party, was running as an independent candidate for mayor after losing the Democratic primary to Mamdani in June.

Throughout the night, Cuomo—who was sporting some wispy facial hair—continued to provide his analysis of the election and his brother’s failure, noting: “My brother is not what Democrats want to be right now, he does not check their boxes.”

He continued, “They want rage, they want muscular... Andrew’s a tough guy, but what they want is what Newsom is doing, what AOC says about Trump. The more vulgar the attack on him, the more they like him.”

News anchor Chris Cuomo conceded that his brother Andrew (left) was “not what Democrats want right now.” Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

When fellow anchor Leland Vittert pointed out that Mamdani rarely, if ever, mentioned Trump unprompted, instead choosing to stay on message and discuss his platform, Cuomo said it wasn’t about Mamdani for voters, but about being the “mirror formation of MAGA.”

“Now we’re the angry ones. We have affordability, we want to disrupt, we want to destroy it, and we like that you don’t like our mascot. We like that the system hates him, we like that he’s a disruptor and an outsider, just like it was with Trump,” Cuomo argued.

Mamdani defeated Cuomo and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa to become the next mayor of New York City. Leonardo Munoz/AFP via Getty Images

Mamdani, a state assemblyman, defeated both Cuomo and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa to become the next mayor of New York City, and the first Muslim and first South Asian person to hold the office.