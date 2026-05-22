Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If you came into my home and saw the mountains of beauty products stacked on every available surface, you’d think I was a hoarder. But don’t get it twisted—my skincare and makeup are technically the tools of my trade (which is what I tell my husband every time a new package arrives).

I have been a beauty editor for over a decade, which means I have an unhinged number of lipsticks, blushes, serums, and moisturizers (truly enough to stock a small Sephora).

Thankfully, Mustard Made came along and gave all of my products a very stylish home. The Australian brand is known for its colorful powder-coated steel lockers and cabinets, and it’s currently running a big sale with 20 percent off select colors (Butter, Mustard, Sage, Olive, Blush, Berry, Ocean, and Navy).

Mustard Made almost never has these kinds of promotional events, so if you’ve had your eye on one of their pieces or have been looking for a non-beige solution to your storage problems, now’s your chance to get them at a discount.

When I first started covering beauty for a living, I had to practically beg brands to send me products to test and write about. What they don’t tell you is that once you’re in, the product never stops coming. It’s hard to keep up with, even if you’re constantly donating the extras to charity or giving them away to friends and family.

For someone who loves all things beauty, it’s an absolute privilege, for sure. But if you’re living in a humble abode with no dedicated glam room (my dream!) rather than a spacious makeup mansion, storage can be a problem. I also have ADHD, and disorganization from lack of executive function is one of my biggest symptoms. No, I do not “love mess,” but it loves me. My goal is to be as organized as “the after” in The Berenstain Bears and the Messy Room. (Yes, I am a Berenstein believer.)

This is where Mustard Made comes in. I have two of the brand’s cabinets (The Collector and The Twinny) and my beauty products have never been more organized, or more aesthetically satisfying. However, there’s also the issue of my not being the only writer in the house. Since my husband covers men’s grooming, his testing stash is starting to compete with mine. Alas, I may need another one of these guys soon.

Most people don’t have chaotic makeup collections, of course, but these cabinets are perfect for anything, whether it’s for an entertainment center, kids’ playrooms, dishware, vinyl collections, books, and more.

The Twinny Down From $600 Mustard Made’s Original Lockers line features old-school lockers in various sizes. The Twinny is a double-door locker, originally designed as a wardrobe, but I realized it would be perfect for storing my makeup. At 72 inches tall with four adjustable shelves, two hanging rails, and hooks on the inside of each door, it has more real estate than my old vanity ever did. I got mine in Berry, a deep, warm pink that complements my pink desk (can you tell what my favorite color is?), and bought extra shelves so I could organize even more thoroughly. The lockers are magnetic, which makes decorating even more fun. Shop At Mustard Made $ 480

The Collector Down From $1000 (Select Colors) The Collector is part of Mustard Made’s glass-front collection, and this cabinet is one of the most beautiful pieces of furniture I own. The fluted glass doors give off a vintage vibe, letting you see a blurry sneak peek of what’s inside while giving it a soft, dreamy quality. I keep it in our bathroom, where it houses all of my skincare. Mine is in Poppy, a retro-inspired red hue that works surprisingly well with my bathroom’s turquoise walls. The whole thing is powder-coated steel with four adjustable shelves and a lock on the door, in case I feel compelled to lock up my Korean beauty serums like the precious commodities they are. Shop At Mustard Made $ 800

The Kit Down From $290 I don’t have The Kit yet, but best believe that I do have my eye on it. I love the idea of a wall-mounted locker to keep my Madonna Inn goblet collection nice and neat. This would also make a great bathroom cabinet. Shop At Mustard Made $ 232