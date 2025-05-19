‘My 600-lb Life’ Star Dead At 40
My 600-lb Life star Latonya Pottain, 40, passed away from natural causes Saturday. The reality TV star who appeared on the 11th season of the TLC show died at the CHRISTUS Highland Medical Center in Shreveport, LA. The Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s Office told TMZ that a preliminary autopsy revealed that Pottain died from congestive heart failure. Pottain began a GoFundMe in February asking for support during “the most challenging time of my life,” revealing that the severe backlash she received after the show caused her to fall into “a deep depression” and become immobile in June of last year. “Now, I am completely bedridden and unable to get to the hospital because EMTs say transporting me would be a fire hazard due to my weight,” she said on the GoFundMe page, requesting financial help with medical treatment, transportation, and living expenses. Pottain’s brother told TMZ that he and several other family members visited the star’s home Saturday and noticed she had trouble breathing. She later underwent cardiac arrest and was brought to the hospital, where she then passed away. The New York Post reported that there was no need for an autopsy because Pottain died from natural causes, the coroner telling the outlet that her body was already sent to a funeral home.