American emo-punk band My Chemical Romance has confirmed the death of its former drummer, Bob Bryar.

The news was initially reported last week by TMZ, who, citing police sources, said Bryar was discovered in his home in Tennessee after he was last seen alive on Nov. 4.

Rolling Stone received confirmation from the band, who have not yet posted publicly about the 44-year-old’s death.

“The band asks for your patience and understanding as they process the news of Bob’s passing,” a spokesperson for the band said in a statement.

The statement did not provide further details.

Police sources told TMZ that there was no foul play suspected due to the fact the weapons and instruments in his home were left “untouched,” according to the outlet.

Bryar was the band’s longest-serving drummer, replacing Matt Pelissier in 2004 and leaving the band in 2010. The band broke up in 2013 but announced a reunion in 2019. The band is set to tour next year, without Bryar. The band is expected to play their 2006 album, “The Black Parade,” on which Bryar played drums, in full.

Bryar retired from the industry in 2014 to pursue a career as a real estate agent.

Among his final posts, Bryar took to X to voice his support for Emily Armstrong, the vocalist who took over for Linkin Park lead singer Chester Bennington when the band reunited after his death. Armstrong has received backlash for her alleged ties to the Church of Scientology and for her support of convicted rapist Danny Masterson.

“emily armstrong is destroying, shredding faces and making chester proud. she was the perfect choice. AND she had to deal with the initial hate. that shit is hard. trust me. word up,” Bryar wrote.