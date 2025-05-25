‘My Daughter Saved My Life’: Comedian’s Cancer Discovered After Tragedy

Sacha Jenkins, a celebrated hip-hop journalist and documentary filmmaker who produced films about artists including Wu-Tang Clan, Rick James, Biz Markie, Louis Armstrong, and Cypress Hill, has died at the age of 53. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jenkins died at home on Friday morning due to complications from multiple system atrophy, a rare and progressive neurodegenerative disorder. In a post shared to Instagram, Jenkins’ wife and fellow filmmaker Raquel Cepeda and stepdaughter Djali Brown-Cepeda asked fans to respect their family’s privacy as they find the opportunity to make a formal announcement. The Philadelphia native’s creative career stretched back to his teens, when he published Graphic Scenes & Xplicit Language, one of the first zines dedicated to graffiti art, and the widely read hip-hop newspaper Beat Down shortly thereafter. Beat Down later morphed into Ego Trip, a magazine Jenkins co-founded in 1994. Throughout his illustrious career, the Emmy nominee also wrote and produced several documentaries, worked for several major music magazines, and worked with artists like Eminem and 50 Cent. In 2019, Jenkins wrote a piece for The Daily Beast about “real-life rap superheroes” Wu-Tang Clan. More recently, he created the documentary series Everything’s Gonna Be All White for Showtime. He is survived by his wife Raquel, their son Marceau, and his stepdaughter Djali.
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1Pioneering Hip Hop Journalist and Documentarian Dies at 53GROUNDBREAKERSacha Jenkins wrote and produced documentaries about Wu-Tang Clan, Rick James, and Biz Markie.
- 2Biden Makes First Public Remarks Since Cancer Diagnosis👍The former president made the comments from a Connecticut airport.
Shop with ScoutedLelo’s Top-Rated Luxury Sex Toys Are Up to 40% Off Today GOOD VIBES ONLYYou can save up to 40 percent on luxe sex toys.
- 3Comedian, 36, Diagnosed With Stomach Cancer After TragedyA LAST GIFTTikTok star Sidney Raz says his late baby’s DNA “saved his life.”
- 4Britney Spears Blames ‘Weird’ Staff for Plane Cig FracasPLASTEREDThe global superstar said she was was sorry to those she “offended” for smoking on a plane but that it wasn’t her fault.
Shop with ScoutedStreamline Vacation Packing With Todd Snyder’s Summer EditVACATION-READYThe iconic menswear brand has created a carefully curated vacation capsule for all your summer adventures.
- 5Foul Play Suspected After Shock Cannes IncidentSACRE BLEUA controversial right-wing politician even alleged that the disaster was a terrorist attack.
- 6‘SNL’ Cast Mainstay Hints at Big Changes Coming to ShowCURTAIN CALL?‘Saturday Night Live’ just finished up its fiftieth season, with the milestone widely believed to be a swansong moment for some of its featured players.
- 7Beauty Queen Quits Major Pageant Amid ‘Prostitute’ Drama‘PERFORMING MONKEYS’Miss England, Milla Magee, criticized the show for being “stuck in the past.”
- 8New ‘Hunger Games’ Movie Actually Seeking Volunteer TributeREAPING DAYUnlike the characters in the novel, you’ll most likely escape unscathed.
Shop with ScoutedThis AI-Powered Smart Bike Is Engineered to Get You Fit FastRIDE ONThe Carol Bike uses AI personalization technology to give you maximum results in the shortest time possible.
- 9Boeing Strikes Deal Over Deadly 737-Plane CrashesAVOIDING TRIALThe company has reached a deal with the Justice Department to avoid going to trial over two deadly accidents.
- 10Boris Johnson’s Family Shares Exciting Life UpdateLISTEN UPThe former prime minister of the United Kingdom has a new baby, Poppy Eliza Josephine Johnson.
Former president Joe Biden made his first public remarks since his prostate cancer diagnosis last week, telling reporters at Connecticut’s Bradley International Airport on Friday that he was “feeling great.” Speaking to a small crowd outside the airport, Biden explained that he was in Connecticut to attend his grandson’s graduation. Robert Hunter Biden II graduated from Salisbury School in Salisbury, Connecticut, on Friday, and his family—including the former POTUS and his wife Dr. Jill Biden—gathered to celebrate in what was the 82-year-old’s first public appearance since news of his cancer broke. Biden’s cancer diagnosis was first announced by his office last Sunday before Biden acknowledged it himself in a post to social media on Monday, writing, “Cancer touches us all. Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places. Thank you for lifting us up with love and support.”
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Whether you’re looking for an NSFW gift for your S.O. or just a self-care treat to spice up solo play on any day, Lelo has everything you need to keep the good vibes going all year long. Lelo is known for being the ‘designer’ sex toy brand, and while its offerings are some of the best on the market, its prices are on the steep side. However, in celebration of Masturbation Month, Lelo is slashing its prices. You can save up to 40 percent! No codes needed.
Lelo’s sale includes a range of discounted luxury sex toys, but if you’re new to the brand, the Soraya 2 is a fan favorite that’s suitable for sex toy beginners and connoisseurs alike. This updated version of the bestselling premium rabbit vibrator is engineered with dual-stimulation features, allowing for both clitoral and G-spot orgasms. Plus, the controls are right at your fingertips for customized pleasure. Play with twelve different vibration settings that range from a teasing murmur to a satisfying pulse. The Soraya 2 will always leave you coming... back for more.
‘My Daughter Saved My Life’: Comedian’s Cancer Discovered After Tragedy
Sidney Raz, known for his viral “Life Hacks” videos that have earned him 4.5 million followers on TikTok, has revealed he has early-stage stomach cancer—which was only caught because doctors investigated the stillbirth of his daughter. In March, the 36-year-old shared that his daughter had tragically passed at 26 weeks due to a rare brain condition. That awful news led Raz and his wife to undergo genetic testing. They discovered a cancer-linked mutation in the CTNNA1 gene—the same one found in his daughter. Though he was entirely symptom-free, Raz underwent an endoscopy and doctors discovered the cancer early enough to intervene. “It was literally just my daughter’s DNA that saved my life,” he said in a video posted to Instagram. He’s now scheduled to have his stomach removed in July. Surgeons will reroute his digestive system by connecting his esophagus directly to his intestines. Stomach cancer is often diagnosed late because early symptoms can be vague or nonexistent. The American Cancer Society predicts that more than 30,000 cases will be diagnosed in 2025, with nearly 11,000 deaths. Raz is urging others to consider genetic testing, specifically for the CTNNA1 and CDH1 mutations, which are known to raise the risk of the illness.
Brittany Spears is pointing the finger at anyone but herself after she lit up on a private plane to have a mid-flight smoke. On Friday, she wrote on Instagram that she’s sorry to those she “offended” but told her fans that she’s not the one responsible. “My friend put it in my mouth and lit it up for me so I was like OH SO THIS IS A PLANE WHERE YOU CAN SMOKE !!!” the popstar posted on Instagram along with a video of herself in the jet. She also blamed the “weird” flight attendant for snitching on her, saying that the attendant called officials to “embarrass me which jeez I thought was kinda much but she didn’t like me the moment I got on plane !!!” Spears, 43, started puffing after indulging in a few alcoholic drinks on a flight from Cabo San Lucas, Mexico to Los Angeles, where “confession it was my first time drinking VODKA!!!” She called the smoking controversy “actually incredibly funny,” saying she has been on planes where smoking is prohibited but thought this one was different. When the flight attendant called authorities to greet her as she exited the plane, she thought they were meeting her as “support.” “Am I famous or something ???” she wrote.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Summer is (thankfully) almost here, but is your wardrobe ready for all the getaways, barbecues, and soirees filling up your calendar? Now is the perfect time to refresh your summer lineup with breezy yet elevated pieces from Todd Snyder’s “Vacation Shop.” This thoughtfully curated collection showcases Todd Snyder’s signature blend of craftsmanship, versatility, and laid-back luxury. Whether you’re spending your PTO days enjoying a refreshing margarita on a sandy beach or sipping a rich cabernet in a quiet coastal town, the Vacation Shop has got you covered.
Whether you’re looking for a lightweight (and sweat-proof) pair of espadrilles, a warm weather-friendly poplin top that takes you from the poolside to cocktails, or maybe even a summer suit for outdoor weddings, Todd Snyder’s vacation capsule has everything you need to elevate your style next season.
The famous Cannes Film Festival was forced to halt all events Saturday morning after it was reportedly sabotaged by an unidentified suspect that triggered a mass power outage. The widespread blackout hit southeastern France just as the festival prepared to hand out its top prize. About 160,000 households nearby lost electricity after a high-voltage line fell and disrupted nearby traffic and train service. It came only hours after a similar catastrophe: a fire at an electrical substation overnight had already weakened the area. Authorities announced they are “looking into the likelihood of a fire being started deliberately.” Local outlet Francinfo reported that foul play is suspected and alleged arson attacks first affected a power plant in a region called Tanneron on Friday evening. A statement released by the film festival organizers said that screenings at one of the festival’s satellite venues were briefly suspended but everything else proceeded as planned “under normal conditions.” The main venue had switched to an independent power supply. “Restoration efforts are underway,” added the statement. Although they said that a cause had not yet been confirmed, controversial right-wing politician Éric Ciotti stoked fear after alleging the incident was a “deliberate, even terrorist, attack.”
Saturday Night Live‘s Kenan Thompson, the longest serving cast member in the sketch comedy show’s history, has hinted that their could be some big changes coming to the show when it returns to late-night screens in the fall. Speaking with The New York Post this week, Thompson said the big ending to the show’s 50th season was “bittersweet.” He teased, “Especially this year where it feels like there’s maybe, possibly, a lot of change next year.” Thompson did not say exactly what those changes might be, but speculation over cast members’ exits have been swirling in recent weeks; Colin Jost sent rumors into overdrive in particular after a no-holds-barred joke swap with Michael Che during the season finale. “You want everyone to stay forever, knowing that people may be making decisions this summer…it’s always like you want your kids to stay young,” said Thompson, 47. Amid the rumors, SNL mastermind Lorne Michaels, 80, shared to The Hollywood Reporter that he plans to stay managing the show as long as he can be “useful.”
24-year-old Milla Magee, who had been representing England at the Miss World beauty pageant, quit the competition earlier this month, citing personal reasons. In a new exclusive interview with British tabloid The Sun, however, she revealed that the real reason for her departure was that she felt exploited by the “outdated” competition. “I went there to make a difference but we had to sit like performing monkeys,” Magee told the newspaper. She added that she was made to feel like a “prostitute” after being “farmed out for entertainment” and paraded in front of wealthy male sponsors by pageant organizers. Having entered the competition to do good and make a difference, she was left feeling disappointed. “Morally, I couldn’t be a part of it,” Magee said. “All the crowns and sashes in the world mean nothing compared to using your voice and making a difference in the world.” Magee has since been replaced by the Miss England pageant’s (former) runner-up, who will be one of 108 contestants eligible to win the pageant on May 31.
One lucky Hunger Games fan has the chance to secure a non-speaking walk-on role in the upcoming prequel film, Sunrise on the Reaping. Lionsgate, the studio behind the blockbuster franchise, outlined the opportunity to fans in a post on X, asked wannabe stars to show their best–whether it be acting out a scene, performing a song, or something completely new–in a video submission no longer than 60 seconds. No previous acting experience is required, and costs including airfare, accommodation, ground transport and food will be covered for the winner and one guest, in addition to the coveted prize of appearing as an extra in the movie. Entrants will be judged on their acting ability, charisma, and the thematic relevance of their entry to the film. The competition closes on June 6 and is only open to residents of the U.S. over the age of 18.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
If you’re looking to revamp your at-home fitness lineup ahead of summer 2025 (it’s only a couple of months away!) and don’t have hours to commit to exercising each day, allow us to introduce you to the game-changing Carol Bike. The science-backed and AI-powered fitness bike is engineered to give you maximum results in the shortest time possible—and by the shortest time, we mean as little as five minutes. Yes, really. In fact, according to the brand, the Carol Bike is “proven to deliver double the health and fitness benefits in 90 percent less time compared to regular cardio.”
Not only is it a huge time-saver, but the Carol Bike is also designed to be personalized to the rider’s individual fitness levels, goals, and preferences, making the workouts easy to follow, time-efficient, and super effective. It’s suitable for all ages and fitness levels, so whether you’re a cardio king or new to exercising, the Carol Bike will be your ultimate fitness sidekick this spring and beyond.
So how can you get superior health and fitness benefits in 90 percent less time compared to regular cardio? Carol’s AI and Reduced Exertion HIIT (REHIT) technology optimizes the workout to your ability and fitness level, so every second matters—and no time is wasted. The personalized, optimal resistance levels are automatically adjusted as you work out, at precisely the right time, making the most efficient workouts easy to follow.
“Carol Bike is designed to maximize training efficiency, with the shortest, most effective workouts, backed by science. And new rider-inspired features that give riders more flexibility to exercise their way,” says Ulrich Dempfle, CEO & Co-Founder of Carol. You can try the Carol Bike for yourself risk-free for 100 days, and the brand offers free shipping (seven to 10 business days) in the U.S and 0 percent financing options. Ride on!
The government will drop its prosecution against Boeing over its role in two deadly 737 crashes that killed 346 people. Just weeks before the aircraft manufacturer was set to face trial, Boeing entered into a non-prosecution agreement with the Justice Department, agreeing to pay more than $1.1 billion, including a $445 million fund for crash victims and another $445 million for compliance, safety, and quality programs. In October 2018, a Lion Air 737 flight crashed over Indonesia’s Java Sea, killing all 189 people on board. Five months later, in March 2019, an Ethiopian Airlines 737 flight also crashed, killing all 157 people on board. The families of victims from both crashes have long lobbied the DOJ to prosecute Boeing, and last year, the manufacturer agreed to plead guilty to criminal fraud for misleading regulators to get approval for a new in-flight control system that later played a role in both crashes, despite safety concerns. However, a federal judge later rejected the plea deal. Regarding today’s non-prosecution agreement, an attorney for some of the families told CNBC it was “unprecedented and obviously wrong for the deadliest corporate crime in US history” and said his clients plan to object. The Justice Department claims 110 other families supported the move to resolve the case pre-trial.
Ex-Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson, 60, is welcoming a brand new addition to the family. Wife Carrie Johnson, 37, announced on Instagram Saturday that the family has welcomed Poppy Eliza Josephine Johnson to the clan. Poppy is the youngest of Johnson’s four children and will be known as “Pops” or “Pop Tart.” Carrie posted the announcement alongside a series of pictures and a caption saying that she’s their “final gang member.” In the pics, the former prime minister holds Poppy, who wears a tiny pink hat. The caption reads: “Welcome to the world Poppy Eliza Josephine Johnson born on 21st May. Aka Pops, Pop Tart.” The new mother added, “Feel so incredibly lucky. We are all totally smitten.” She wrapped up the caption by saying, “Back from hospital now and time for cocktails and pizza with my tiny baby snoozing on my lap. Life doesn’t get any better.”