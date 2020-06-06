My Mojave Desert Lockdown: Coyotes, Sunrise Yoga, Bikers on Meth, and Kangaroo Rats

Living the Little House On The Prairie life has been a dream of mine since childhood, and lockdown in the Californian desert has given me the chance to do it for real. Except it’s not quite how I imagined.

On the one hand, there are the rabbits, the hummingbirds, the friendly coyote, the exotic plants, the rocks, the rising sun yoga, not to mention the endless time to eat cannabis edibles and idle time away trying out new sex toys as I watch bees buzzing in the creosote bushes and ravens soaring in the endless skies.

Then there’s that incredible light. Every morning, I leap out of bed at 5:30 to greet the dawn, the texture of which feels like that line from Aldous Huxley’s 1954 backpacker classic, The Doors of Perception, when he drops his first mescaline pill. “I was seeing what Adam was seeing on the morning of his creation—the miracle, moment by moment of naked existence.”