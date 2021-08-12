My Father Fled Nazis in Austria—I’m Becoming a Dual Citizen

I did something recently that would have been inconceivable to me at almost any point prior to the past several years of my life. I—born in America’s heartland, a former U.S. government official, someone who has devoted most of his adult life to grappling with questions of how you make this country better and stronger—became a citizen of another country. I did not and would never give up my U.S. citizenship. But now, I have two passports, one U.S. and one Austrian.

Let me explain, which requires a little back story and then some reflection on the times in which we live.

My Dad was an athletic man. Nearly six-foot-two. He played tennis and lifted weights well into his eighties. Then, an old kidney ailment related to his childhood poverty and malnutrition in Nazi-controlled Vienna forced him into dialysis. A decline began that made it impossible for him to walk. For someone who had been so active his entire life, immobility was a jail sentence, intolerable.