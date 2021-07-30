This Anti-Chafe Stick is the Product I Didn’t Know I Needed

Scouting Report: Chub Rub is perfect for anyone whose thighs rub together, especially for the Summer season.

Over the summer, you’ll find me wearing shorts and dresses everyday. Pants are on hiatus until the weather cools down, but there’s one thing that makes these warm weather clothing options a little troubling, and it’s one thing I never thought I’d find myself writing about, either—thigh chafing. I’ll never forget the one summer I went sightseeing in a dress on vacation. By the end of the day, my inner thighs hurt so much I had trouble walking. It was miserable and embarrassing, and I didn’t want to tell anyone how painful it really was. I told myself I’d always wear little shorts underneath my dresses from that day forward. I didn’t know that products like Chub Rub exist, and that men and women of all shapes and sizes suffer from this condition, it’s just that no one ever talks about it.

Chub Rub is an anti-chafing stick that looks like a stick of deodorant, except it’s not just for your armpits, it’s for anywhere your skin rubs together. I use it for my inner thighs, but it’s also suitable for your arms, legs, or bust. It’s now a summer staple of mine, and I use it daily! It’s made with coconut oil, shea butter and aloe, so I don’t worry about putting weird ingredients on my skin, and it glides on smoothly and doesn’t feel overly greasy. I put it on at the start of my day, and now when I walk around in my summer dresses or spend the afternoon at the pool, my inner thighs stay smooth and chafe-free.

I’m not a huge fan of products that are heavily scented, and Chub Rub doesn’t have a scent at all, which is a win for me. An added benefit is it keeps my skin moisturized. I have a stick that stays on my vanity at home, and since it’s small enough to throw in a purse, I keep one in my pool bag too. Gone are the days where skin irritation prevented me from enjoying my summer, and I’m grateful for products like Chub Rub that help others feel comfortable and confident in their skin all year round.

