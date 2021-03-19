My Neck, My Back... and My Face Were Saved by This Pillow
SAVING FACE
The first thing I learned about the Elviros Cervical Memory Foam Pillow is that “cervical” has a secondary definition which is relating to the neck. However this memory foam pillow is actually a science-backed catch-all for neck, shoulder, and back pain. The horn shaped corners allow you to flip the pillow to adjust for your favorite arm position and level of needed support. The center of the pillow, no matter how you flip it, features a dip that keeps your head and neck aligned with the rest of your body. To my and my upper body’s relief this dip also mimicked the feeling of side sleeping with just a small head tilt to the side. The best part is, this weird looking pillow fits easily inside a standard sized pillow case so you can align your neck without cramping your style.
Elviros Cervical Memory Foam Pillow
