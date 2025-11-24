‘My Own Private Idaho’ Star and Madonna Muse Dies at 81
CULT HERO
Cult German actor Udo Kier has died at age 81. While he appeared in over 200 films, Kier is arguably best known to American audiences for his role as Hans in Gus Van Sant’s 1991 indie hit My Own Private Idaho. After moving to London aged 18 to learn English, Kier soon fell in love with acting. His breakthrough role saw him score the lead role in 1973’s Flesh for Frankenstein, later reissued as Andy Warhol’s Frankenstein. The following year he collaborated with Warhol’s team again on Blood for Dracula, starring as Count Dracula. Following his success in My Own Private Idaho, Madonna tapped Kier to appear in her controversial NSFW Sex book in 1992, as well as featuring in her music videos for hit singles “Deeper and Deeper” and “Erotica.” His Hollywood CV includes roles in Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, Johnny Mnemonic, Blade, Even Cowgirls Get the Blues, Barb Wire, Armageddon, Dogville, Breaking the Waves and Grindhouse. Kier’s final film was The Secret Agent, a political thriller which was released in May of this year and starred Narcos’ Wagner Moura. Born in Cologne in 1944, Kier moved to Palm Springs in the early 1990s and appeared at the Palm Springs International Film Festival in January of this year. His partner, artist Delbert McBride, announced his death, but a cause has not been shared. The Daily Beast has contacted Kier’s manager for more information.