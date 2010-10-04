My Social Chef: Chocolate and Cheese Sandwich

Food blogger Petrit Husenaj shares his favorite sandwich—swiss cheese and chocolate. You can read more of his posts at My Social Chef.

I was a fat kid (whereas today I like to think I’m just a little husky). I remember I used to make myself the craziest sandwiches and invite friends over to try them out. Rumor has it that Luther Vandross used to make sandwiches with glazed doughnuts instead of bread. My hero! I used my friends as an excuse to be an artist, but in reality I was just hungry. My friend Stefani used to come over all the time after school and I would make sandwiches for us while she sang love songs to me. We had so much fun. As the years went by, we drifted apart; she eventually signed a record deal and now goes by the name of Lady Gaga. She apparently forgot about all the sandwiches I made her, so suck it, Stefani!

Actually, I don’t know that crazy monster. That’s just a fantasy in my head. I came up with this cheese and chocolate sandwich as a fat kid spending a summer in Belgium and trying to get all things Belgian in my belly. I know it sounds really odd, but the sweetness of the chocolate and the saltiness of the cheese create such a nice, smooth combination. It delights every time.

Bad Romance 1 French baguette 1/4 pound sliced Swiss cheese 1 bar of premium milk chocolate Butter

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Cut a sandwich-length piece of baguette and slice it open like you would to make a hero. Apply a thin layer of butter inside and put a few slices of Swiss cheese on both sides of the bread. Leaving it open, place the sandwich in the oven for about 10 minutes, or until the cheese is melted and gooey. Remove it from the oven and add a couple pieces of milk chocolate, then close the sandwich and let it rest for a minute. Ooh la la!

Petrit Husenaj is a writer based in New York City and the creator of the food blog My Social Chef.