Woman Who Jumped Into Animal Enclosures and Taunted Lions at Bronx Zoo Busted by NYPD
Remember the viral video of a woman who jumped into an animal enclosure at the Bronx Zoo and danced in front of a male lion? She was arrested by the NYPD on Wednesday, police said. Myah Autry, 32, was reportedly arrested by cops in Brooklyn on Wednesday evening and charged with criminal trespass for the stunt, which was posted to Instagram. Cops managed to identify her after she posted photos and videos of herself inside the animal enclosures. She also taunted the NYPD in videos posted after the zoo incident, saying in one of them: “If I walked in the lion den, do you think for one second I’m scared of a handcuff, I’m scared of a jail cell?” Zoo officials said after her stunt: “This action was a serious violation and unlawful trespass that could have resulted in serious injury or death.”