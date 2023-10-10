Strike on Camp for Displaced People in Myanmar Kills 30+, Reports Say
An attack on a camp for displaced people in Myanmar late Monday left at least 30 people dead, according to local media reports and a human rights group. Myanmar’s military has been blamed for the airstrike on the Mung Lai Hkyet displacement camp in the northern state of Kachin. A spokesperson for Kachin Human Rights Watch told the Associated Press that 13 children and 19 adults were killed in the attack at around 11 p.m. A local news site reported that more than 30 people were killed when bombs were dropped by jets, but other reports suggested artillery or possibly drones were used to conduct the strike. Myanmar has been roiled by internal conflict since the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi was overthrown by the military in February 2021.