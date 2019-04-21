Myanmar Supreme Court To Rule on Appeal of Jailed Reuters Journalists

On Tuesday, Myanmar’s Supreme Court will rule an appeal by two Reuters journalists who have been imprisoned for 16 months for reporting on the killing of Rohingya Muslim men in 2017. Wa Lone, 33, and Kyaw Soe Oo, 29, have launched an appeal after they were convicted of breaking a colonial-era secrets law, according to Reuters. The two men were arrested in December 2017 and convicted in a quick trial that fed international condemnation about the country’s intolerance towards press freedom. Last week, their work, which was published in 2018 by colleagues, won the Pulitzer prize for international reporting.