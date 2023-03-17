Suspected Monastery Massacre in Myanmar Leaves 22+ Dead
HORRENDOUS
A suspected massacre at a monastery in Myanmar left at least 22 people dead last week, according to a doctor’s report. Opponents of the military junta ruling the Southeast Asian country say the nation’s army was responsible for the bloodshed in which victims—including three Buddhist monks—were reportedly found to have been killed by gunshots at close range. Junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun said government forces were providing security with a local militia in the village of Nan Neint in Myanmar’s central Shan State when rebels belonging to the Karenni Nationalities Defense Force (KNDF) and another group arrived. “When the terrorist groups violently opened fire … some villagers were killed and injured,” he said. A KNDF spokesperson said it arrived in the village on Sunday where they found corpses already strewn around the monastery.