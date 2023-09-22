Achieving your ideal body doesn’t only involve consistently working out, it also requires a well-rounded diet to fuel your gains. But how do you know if you’re getting enough protein, carbs, and fiber with your current diet? You could meticulously go over every nutrition fact label and do a fair amount of math. Or you can download MyFitnessPal — the all-in-one food, exercise, and calorie tracker.

MyFitnessPal makes keeping track of calories and macros a breeze, allowing you to quickly log food by scanning the barcode on the food packaging or by searching in its database, made up of 18 million foods. On top of that, MyFitnessPal also provides daily and weekly stats on your diet and the ability to create a personal profile with customizable health goals. Plus, it seamlessly integrates with over 35 fitness apps, so you can sync steps, weight, and workouts.

The app is free, but if you upgrade to a premium plan for MyFitnessPal ($79.99/year), you get access to exclusive features like unlimited barcode scans, nutrient goal cards, custom calories goals, macronutrient breakdown for meals, simple-to-follow recipes, and motivational coaching and content you need to achieve your health and fitness goals (plus, no ads!).

The app is free, so there's no reason not to check it out. Download it on iOS or Android right now.

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.