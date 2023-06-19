Thrifting can be a gamble, often resulting in hit or miss finds. However, myGemma — a trusted source for resale of luxury items— ensures that every time you shop, you'll strike gold. You can search by brand (Prada, Louis Vuttion, and Saint Laurent) or products (handbags, jewelry, and shoes). All items are inspected carefully for authenticity and quality. myGemma rates products on a scale of fair, good, very good, excellent, and pristine. It maintains high standards and doesn’t accept items in poor condition, ensuring that only the best finds make their way into your hands.

Tiffany & Co. Heart Tag Toggle Necklace in Sterling Silver Est. Retail $800 This sterling silver necklace draws inspiration from Tiffany & Co’s key ring that first graced the scene in 1969. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, it's a piece that can be worked on special occasions or every day. Buy At myGemma $ 380

Versace Medusa Gold Tone Pendant Est. Retail $325 This gold tone necklace from Versace is adorned with a legendary character from Greek mythology — Medusa. Fear not, for onlookers won't be turned to stone in her gaze; instead, they'll be mesmerized by the sheer beauty of this pendant. Buy At myGemma $ 195

Saint Laurent Black Tote Est. Retail $1100 Turn heads with this oh-so-chic Saint Laurent tote bag. It’s made with a combination of raffia and supple calf leather and has a slick YSL medallion tab closure that adds a touch of glamor. It’s a must for living out your lady-of-leisure-tanning-poolside-after-recieving-her-third-divorce-settlement dreams. Buy At myGemma $ 750

Louis Vuitton Monogram Canvas Neverfull MM Est. Retail $2030 The Neverfull MM is a roomy tote made with Louis Vuitton’s recognizable monogram canvas. It offers ample space for everyday essentials like your phone, keys, wallet, and laptop. As a delightful bonus, the tote comes with a detachable zippered pouch, which can also be used as a stylish clutch. Buy At myGemma $ 1090

Chanel 16A Red Quilted Caviar Bag Est. Retail $6600 Need something more formal? This iconic shoulder bag from Chanel features large stitch quilting and antique chain-link strap for a truly timeless (and stunning) look. Buy At myGemma $ 3950

Shopping at myGemma is not only good for your wallet but the planet too. By giving unwanted luxury a new lease on life, you actively participate in reducing the demand for new mining and manufacturing.

