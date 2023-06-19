This is Your Secret to Authenticated Luxury Goods — With Massive Markdowns
MyGemma is a smarter and more sustainable way to shop your favorite luxury brands.
Thrifting can be a gamble, often resulting in hit or miss finds. However, myGemma — a trusted source for resale of luxury items— ensures that every time you shop, you'll strike gold. You can search by brand (Prada, Louis Vuttion, and Saint Laurent) or products (handbags, jewelry, and shoes). All items are inspected carefully for authenticity and quality. myGemma rates products on a scale of fair, good, very good, excellent, and pristine. It maintains high standards and doesn’t accept items in poor condition, ensuring that only the best finds make their way into your hands.
Tiffany & Co. Heart Tag Toggle Necklace in Sterling Silver
Est. Retail $800
This sterling silver necklace draws inspiration from Tiffany & Co’s key ring that first graced the scene in 1969. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, it's a piece that can be worked on special occasions or every day.
Versace Medusa Gold Tone Pendant
Est. Retail $325
This gold tone necklace from Versace is adorned with a legendary character from Greek mythology — Medusa. Fear not, for onlookers won't be turned to stone in her gaze; instead, they'll be mesmerized by the sheer beauty of this pendant.
Saint Laurent Black Tote
Est. Retail $1100
Turn heads with this oh-so-chic Saint Laurent tote bag. It’s made with a combination of raffia and supple calf leather and has a slick YSL medallion tab closure that adds a touch of glamor. It’s a must for living out your lady-of-leisure-tanning-poolside-after-recieving-her-third-divorce-settlement dreams.
Louis Vuitton Monogram Canvas Neverfull MM
Est. Retail $2030
The Neverfull MM is a roomy tote made with Louis Vuitton’s recognizable monogram canvas. It offers ample space for everyday essentials like your phone, keys, wallet, and laptop. As a delightful bonus, the tote comes with a detachable zippered pouch, which can also be used as a stylish clutch.
Chanel 16A Red Quilted Caviar Bag
Est. Retail $6600
Need something more formal? This iconic shoulder bag from Chanel features large stitch quilting and antique chain-link strap for a truly timeless (and stunning) look.
Shopping at myGemma is not only good for your wallet but the planet too. By giving unwanted luxury a new lease on life, you actively participate in reducing the demand for new mining and manufacturing.
