MyKayla Skinner Pleads for ‘Cyberbullying’ to End Amid Simone Biles Feud

Retired gymnast MyKayla Skinner is calling for a “cyberbullying” cease-fire.

Skinner found herself in hot water recently after she questioned the caliber of gymnasts on the Olympic team. Among those upset with her comments was her former teammate Simone Biles, who took to Instagram Threads to quip, “Not everyone needs a mic.”

Skinner went on to apologize, but Biles shaded her again during the Paris Games when she ironically called out her team’s “lack of talent” and laziness in an Instagram caption—two things Skinner had accused the team of being. Biles later confirmed on X that the photo resulted in Skinner blocking her.

In an almost 4-minute video posted to her Instagram Tuesday, Skinner addressed her past comments and called for an end to online abuse.

“It’s one thing to disagree with me regarding something I have said or a point I was trying to make, but it’s something else entirely when that turns into cyberbullying or even worse,” Skinner said in the video.

“Threats of physical harm to me, my husband, and our daughter is disgusting, so please, at this point, I am just asking for it to just stop for the sake of my family because enough is enough,” she continued.

She went on to reiterate that she didn’t mean to offend with her comments and sent apologies to each team member. She says Biles was the only one who responded and shared kind words.

That’s why Skinner was “heartbroken” when Biles took the jab in the caption. Following the shade, Skinner says she received “death threats.”

“I am asking you directly and publicly to please put a stop to this. Please ask your followers to stop. You have been an incredible champion for mental health awareness, and a lot of people need your help now,” Skinner pled.

She ended the video by saying she loves the United States and Team USA and wants to “move forward.” In addition to posting the video, Skinner shared in her Instagram stories that she is taking a break from social media.

Biles has yet to respond to Skinner’s video.