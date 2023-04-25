Breonna Taylor’s Mother Furious Trigger-Happy Officer Hired Again as Cop
‘GOOD OLD BOYS SYSTEM’
Breonna Taylor’s mother said she was “angry” upon hearing the news that one of the officers who killed her daughter was hired again as a sheriff’s deputy—just an hour away from Louisville, where the incident occurred. “It’s this good ol’ boys system, so I’m not surprised at all,” Tamika Palmer, Taylor’s mother, told CNN on Monday. Despite that, Palmer said she’s still furious at the decision. Myles Cosgrove, who fired a total of 16 shots in Taylor’s apartment, was cleared of criminal wrongdoing by both a state grand jury and the FBI. Last November, the Kentucky Law Enforcement Council voted not to revoke Cosgrove’s state peace officer certification, clearing the way for him to apply to other law enforcement jobs in the state.