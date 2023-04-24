CHEAT SHEET
Officer Who Shot Breonna Taylor Hired by Another Police Department
One of the officers who shot and killed Breonna Taylor during a late-night, no-knock raid in Louisville, Kentucky was hired by another department in the state last week. The Carroll County Sheriff's Office hired Myles Cosgrove on April 20, according to local news station WLKY. When approached about the decision to make the controversial hire, Chief Deputy Rob Miller demurred, saying that he was executing the warrant as ordered and that “there will be opinions on both sides of the equation.” Cosgrove was fired by the Louisville Police Department shortly after the raid for violating department policies.