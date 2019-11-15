CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
TRULY UGLY
NFL Chaos: Myles Garrett Rips Off Mason Rudolph’s Helmet, Attacks Him With It
Chaos unfolded shortly before the end of Thursday Night Football when, during an on-field scuffle, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett ripped off Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph’s helmet and hit him with it.
With eight seconds left in the game Thursday night at FirstEnergy Stadium, with the Browns leading the Steelers 21-7, Garrett tackled Rudolph and the resulting brawl became overtly violent. “One of the worst things I’ve ever seen on a professional sports field,” color commentator Troy Aikman said after Garrett attacked Rudolph with the helmet. “This is barbaric is what this is.” The ugly scene will almost assuredly result in lengthy suspensions.