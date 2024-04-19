This Neuroscience-Backed Brain Training System Harnesses Neurofeedback to Help Reduce Stress & Improve Focus
BRAIN HEALTH AT HOME
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
If you told me even a year ago that brain mapping and neurofeedback techniques could be performed at home for under $500, I wouldn’t have believed you. And while I’m still skeptical of any wellness device or wearable that claims to “bring the clinic home” (or any variation of this trite marketing slogan), when I found out about Myndlift, a neuroscience-based brain mapping and training system, I was intrigued—my dad is a former neurobiologist, after all. While I haven’t tried the device yet myself (stay tuned!), the brand claims this headband is engineered to scan the brain and help improve focus, reduce stress, and improve sleep by providing users with neurofeedback without having to head to the doctor.
Myndlift Brain Mapping System
Of course, the neurofeedback system isn’t just a do-it-yourself and figure-it-out experience—Myndlift uses the Muse brain-sensing headband, along with online sessions with mental health practitioners to assess findings, and the brand’s neurofeedback app to help users “tune the brain to its optimal state,” with the help of professional. In fact, it wasn’t until 2023 that the brand’s technology was approved for at-home use. In 2019, Myndlift launched its multipart system for psychologists and psychotherapy clinicians to use the headband and app with patients in their offices or remotely. After several years of fine-tuning and feedback, it’s now approved for at-home use. If you’re looking for a way to improve your well-being by optimizing your brain function—and sans meds or substances—Myndlift neurofeedback system is worth checking out.