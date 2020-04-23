Black Women Golfers Sue Club That Called Cops to Complain They Were Playing Too Slow
Two black women who allege that a Pennsylvania golf course mistreated them when it called police to complain they were playing too slow have filed a lawsuit claiming racial and gender discrimination. Myneca Ojo and Karen Crosby, two of the five women involved in the 2018 incident, filed the lawsuit on Monday against Brew Vino LLC, which owns Grandview Golf Course in York, as well as several employees involved. The lawsuit alleges that they were treated different from other players on the course, who the lawsuit says were white and male. An investigation by the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission found that the women had probable cause that they were “profiled, harassed, evicted, and subjected to different terms and conditions of service because of their protected classes.” The lawsuit cites a finding from a PHRC hearing in which a golfer immediately behind the women on the course stated his group was not held up and that he felt the women were being targeted.