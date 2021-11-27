Mike Lindell Attacks Right-Wing Christian Salem Radio Network, Threatens To Pull MyPillow Advertising
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell found a new foe on Friday night during his 96-hour “thanks-a-thon”— the right-wing Christian Salem Radio Network, home to the likes of conservative talk-radio kingpins Dennis Prager and Sebastian Gorka. “They haven't had me on for a long, long time,” Lindell complained, adding that they will not "talk about why [he] was canceled."
Lindell called the ardently pro-Trump media network "worse" than the likes of Dominion Voting Systems and mysterious foreign entities that he baselessly believes “stole” the 2020 election from Trump. He then went a step further by threatening to pull his MyPillow advertising from the network. “This might be the last week of Salem Media forever unless they can start talking,” he said. Neither Prager nor Salem Radio returned The Daily Beast's requests for comment. Gorka declined to comment.