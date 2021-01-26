MAGA Pillow Salesman Mike Lindell Thrown Off Twitter Forever for Election Conspiracy Theories
The MAGA pillow salesman who kept dripping election conspiracy theories into Donald Trump’s ears until the bitter of his presidency has been permanently banned from posting on Twitter. MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell became an unlikely Trump favorite after many others abandoned the ex-president’s baseless claims that the November election was rigged. Lindell has alleged that the voting machine companies Smartmatic and Dominion Voting Systems acted against Trump, and it was reported earlier this month that he suggested the then president should declare martial law to fight back against what they wrongly saw as widespread election fraud. According to Politico, a spokesperson for Twitter confirmed Lindell has been permanently thrown off the platform, saying: “This account was suspended for repeated violations of our civic integrity policy.” The ban could complicate his possible run for Minnesota governor in 2022.