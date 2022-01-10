Mike Lindell to Compete Against Trump’s Truth Social With Own Social Media Site
FRIENDLY FIRE
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell says he has no plans to call off his own right-wing social media venture, despite news that Donald Trump’s new Trump Social platform will launch in late February. The bedding tycoon looks to position his site as an alternative to the likes of Twitter and Facebook, but in reality, it will likely face competition from Jason Miller’s Gettr site, Trump’s Truth Social, and the far-right Gab. Lindell told The Daily Beast on Sunday night he plans to launch the social media component of his Frank Speech website in the near future after months of delay. Asked about the potential competition he might face with the launch of Trump’s new platform, he told The Daily Beast, “You can join both!” Lindell noted that his social media application was awaiting approval and declined to say specifically when he will launch his platform. “I would welcome 20 platforms if it gets rid of the evil and corrupt Facebook and Twitter,” he added. In April 2021, Lindell’s social media site was put on ice after his larger website was hit with a series of technical issues, which an “Acquia Certified Drupal Grand Master” explained to Salon was not due to the work of hackers, as Lindell claimed, but rather “elementary” coding errors.