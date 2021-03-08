MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell: Election Fraud ‘Criminals’ Should Come to Me for Help
PILLOW CASE
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, embroiled in his own legal troubles for peddling false claims about the 2020 election, says he wants election “criminals” to come to him, claiming he can help them get lesser prison sentences. “I will tell everyone out there right now if you want to reach out to me, you probably should,” Lindell said on fellow far-right influencer Charlie Kirk’s podcast Friday, according to Mediaite. “If you’re one of the criminals, because maybe you can work out a deal, so you don’t [get] the longest sentences.” Lindell added that it’s “kinda like back to the old mafia days.” The Minnesota businessman has no apparent ties within the U.S. legal system, which ruled repeatedly that there was no such widespread fraud in the 2020 election.