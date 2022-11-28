Mike Lindell Wants to Take Over the Republican National Committee
Mike Lindell wants to try his hand at getting elected. The MyPillow CEO turned 2020 election truther announced Monday morning he intends to challenge Republican National Committee chairperson Ronna McDaniel for the top Republican Party gig. “I am 100% running for the RNC chairman against Ronna McDaniel,” he said on Steve Bannon’s WarRoom podcast. “I’m all in,” he continued, “and one of the things that one of the big donors said to me, ‘Mike, everybody wants you to be head of the RNC. Some of them just don't know it yet.’” Politico previously reported that McDaniel is eyeing re-election to the post, which she won back in 2017 with Donald Trump’s blessing. She might also face opposition from Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY). McDaniel didn’t return The Daily Beast’s request for comment on Monday afternoon.