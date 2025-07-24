MyPillow CEO Won’t Have to Pay Winner of His $5M Election Conspiracy Challenge

An actor who starred in iconic films like The Truman Show died Monday after being hospitalized for pnuemonia. Joe Minjares, who played the bartender on The Truman Show, began his acting career in the 1988 Patti Rocks. Minjares battled pulmonary fibrosis since 2011, according to a local Minnesota news outlet. He eventually received a lung transplant in 2017. Before acting, Minjares served in the military for the U.S. Army intelligence corps from 1964 to 1968. During his acting career, he starred in Nothing to Lose, Virus, and the 2011 film Thin Ice. In 1971, Minjares also became a restaurant owner after purchasing a Colonial Inn with his wife, Sue, and flipping it into a popular Tex-Mex food joint called Pepitos Mexican Grill. Tributes from other comics poured in following his death, highlighting his accomplishments including catching the eye of Jerry Seinfeld. “We lost a true legend of Minnesota comedy this week, with the passing of Joe Minjares,” MN Comedy wrote in tribute.
Kyle Chandler’s daughter was notably absent from Variety’s cover story Wednesday after refusing to comply with the magazine’s rules. The 29-year-old nepo baby, Sydney Chandler, was set to appear on the cover of Variety for her breakout role in FX’s upcoming sci-fi series Alien: Earth, but repeatedly cancelled on the magazine. According to Variety, Chandler’s reps said that she didn’t want to participate in the magazine’s customary video interview, stating that she was unwilling to play a game of “How Well Do They Know Each Other?” with “two older men.” The “older men” in question were her co-star Timothy Olyphant, 57, and show creator Noah Hawley, 58. The actress kept on changing her mind until the morning of the shoot, ultimately deciding that she wouldn’t do it. “I’m just a private person,” she later told Variety in a phone interview. “I’m new to press—it’s a bit out of my comfort zone,” she said, noting that she was simply setting boundaries. Hawley, the show’s creator, said that he was “disappointed that my female-centric show, based on a female-facing franchise, does not have my lead actress on the cover.” “It felt awkward to be there with Tim without her,” he said.
Australian legend Paul Hogan may be an uncommonly active octogenarian, but the 85-year-old actor revealed in a recent interview that he still has plans for what will happen to him after he dies. In an interview with Australia’s Channel Seven, Hogan said that he wants his ashes to be scattered at the iconic Harbour Bridge in Sydney. The bridge isn’t just an Australian landmark, it’s also a place of great personal significance for the actor: he worked as a rigger on the bridge. While working there in 1971, he had the idea to go on an Australian amateur talent show and ridicule the judges—the gambit that gave him his start in show business. Hogan went on to star in Crocodile Dundee, the highest-grossing Australian film in history. Hogan would later marry his Dundee co-star, American actress Linda Kozlowski, in a marriage that lasted from 1990 to 2014. The pair share a son named Chance, 27. Hogan now lives in Los Angeles, though he returns to Australia often and has spoken about his desire to move home but has said he wants to remain close to his son. He told Channel Seven that the reason he was recently seen being pushed around in a wheelchair is that he injured his knee skateboarding—an injury perfectly in character for the man many remember as adventurer Mick Dundee.
Amy Sherald, the artist who painted the viral 2018 portrait of former first lady Michelle Obama, has withdrawn her upcoming show at the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery, citing political censorship. According to The New York Times, the Washington D.C. gallery told Sherald they were considering removing a painting of hers titled “Trans Forming Liberty,” which depicts the Statue of Liberty as a transgender woman, to avoid the wrath of President Donald Trump, who targeted the institution with a March executive order that ordered the museums decline to fund exhibits that “degrade shared American values.” In a statement Sherald sent to the secretary of the Smithsonian on Wednesday, she wrote that “it has become clear that the conditions no longer support the integrity of the work as conceived.” Sherald told The New York Times that she “cannot in good conscience comply with a culture of censorship, especially when it targets vulnerable communities.” In a statement to The New York Times, the Smithsonian wrote that while they “understand” Sherald’s decision, they are “disappointed that Smithsonian audiences will not have an opportunity to experience ‘American Sublime.’” Sherald’s show, “American Sublime,” would have been the Smithsonian gallery’s first exhibit by a Black contemporary artist.
MyPillow CEO Won’t Have to Pay Winner of His $5M Election Conspiracy Challenge
Embattled MyPillow founder Mike Lindell will not have to cough up the promised $5 million prize for his ill-fated “Prove Mike Wrong” challenge, a federal appeals court ruled Wednesday. In 2021, Lindell offered the hefty reward to anyone who could disprove his claim that Chinese interference caused Joe Biden to win the 2020 election. When software developer Robert Zeidman entered the challenge with a 15-page dossier he said would prove Lindell’s “evidence” was faulty, he was told by contest judges that his entry provided insufficient proof. Zeidman later sued Lindell over the decision. In 2023, an arbitration panel ruled that Zeidman should have been the challenge’s rightful winner, as his dossier had successfully disproven Lindell’s election claims. Although the panel ordered Lindell to pay Zeidman the $5 million reward, that ruling was overturned Wednesday by the appeals court, which ruled that the rules of Lindell’s contest were too broad to declare Zeidman the unequivocal winner. The news will come as a relief to Lindell, whose last several years have been fraught with lawsuits. Just last month, a judge ordered the longtime election denier to pay $2.3 million to a former Dominion Voting Systems employee who successfully sued him for defamation.
When Winona Ryder was 22, Scarface star Al Pacino, then 54, gently rejected her romantic advances. It was 1996, and Ryder, a rising Hollywood star, had taken a role in Pacino’s meta-documentary on a production of Richard III. As a fellow coffee addict, Pacino would whisk the starlet to cafés all around New York. One day, when Pacino dropped her off at her residence, Ryder confessed to her crush. “I love you, you know, I really am completely in love with you,” she remembers telling him. “Aw, honey, noooo,” he said, brushing her hand, Ryder recalled to Elle UK. The irony hit a decade later, when Ryder met Pacino’s girlfriend, actress Lucila Solá, who was four years her junior. Pacino, now 85, is no stranger to age-gap relationships. His most recent girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, is 31 years old. In 2020, Pacino split with Meital Dohan, 43, because Dohan found it “hard to be with a man so old,” she told People. Ryder, now 53, found love with fashion designer Scott Mackinlay Hahn, with whom she has been in a relationship since 2011. But Ryder still keeps in touch with Pacino: “I still play poker with him sometimes. It’s the best.”
Nicole Kidman has been enjoying time in Lisbon, and it looks like she plans to stay a while. Portuguese outlet SIC Notícias reported that the Big Little Lies star has submitted residency paperwork to the country’s Agency for Integration, Migration, and Asylum. However, she seemed to leave out a key detail: her husband, country music singer Keith Urban. According to a source who spoke to the New York Post, the crooner was left off the application because he is currently on tour in the U.S.—with two shows in California this week—and Portuguese law requires applicants to be physically present to apply for a visa. Kidman and Urban already own a home in Parque das Nações, a hip waterfront neighborhood in Lisbon, but they are now eyeing a property in a ritzy gated community 80 miles south of the capital. The luxurious Costa Terra Golf and Ocean Club is the site of 300 soon-to-be-built properties, and a legion of prominent personalities has been associated with the development, including George and Amal Clooney as well as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Harry’s cousin, Princess Eugenie, has lived in the area since 2022.
They just keep coming. President Trump is already involved in the same number of defamation and media lawsuits this year as he recorded in all of 2024, equaling his own record. The five cases Trump is embroiled in—as plaintiff or defendant—halfway through his first year back in the White House come as the president continues to clash with the press. Trump’s been sued by the Associated Press, NPR, PBS, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting already this year. Meanwhile, he’s gone on the offensive with a high-profile lawsuit against the Wall Street Journal and media mogul Rupert Murdoch. That $10 billion case relates to a report from the Journal about a letter and drawing that Trump allegedly sent to late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein two decades ago. The letter was given to Epstein for his 50th birthday and contained several lines of typewritten text framed by the outline of a naked woman, according to the report. Trump denies sending it and said that he “looks forward” to making Murdoch testify in court.
A naked man hiding in a tanning bed was arrested after allegedly tearing around a Florida Planet Fitness, starting a fire, and making holes in the ceiling after refusing to leave at closing time. The Lee County Sheriff’s Department said its deputies responded to reports of a naked man running riot at the Venice gym before midnight on Saturday night, with officers searching around gym equipment, smoke visible in the air in bodycam footage, before finally locating him. Henrry Antunez-Avarado, 25, had allegedly exposed himself as staff closed the gym up for the evening, then began a bizarre naked spree that included “attempting to start a fire in the bathroom,” according to sheriff’s deputies, along with knocking down roof panels after climbing up into the ceiling. A K-9 was deployed in the hunt and was seen in a video posted by the sheriff’s department excitedly directing officers to a closed door, behind which the suspect was shut inside the tanning bed. Later on in the clip, as the suspect is taken out of the squad car, an officer can be heard saying: “Aww, you left cheek marks.” Antunez-Avarado was charged with indecent exposure and arson, along with criminal mischief and providing false information to law enforcement.
Joe Biden’s attempts to shop his post-presidential memoirs have suffered a humiliating blow as he is reported to have secured an advance below that of his predecessors. The former president, 82, is believed to have inked a deal worth around $10 million for his memoirs, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, which while far from insignificant is a fraction compared to the $60 million advance the Obamas received for their memoirs upon leaving the White House, and a big step below the $15 million that Bill Clinton earned from his book rights in 2004. Biden’s advance is roughly on par with that of George W. Bush, who signed a $7 million deal in 2009 which equates to a similar fee when adjusted to inflation. Biden said earlier this month he had been “working like hell” to get his memoirs ready, but privately publishers believe former first lady Jill Biden’s autobiography to be a more lucrative prospect. “She could write a very explosive book if she wanted to,” an ex-White House aide told the Daily Mail, with reports suggesting she could ink a solo deal with $15 million if she was willing to pen a scathing takedown of the Democratic elites who convinced her husband to drop out of the race in 2024.