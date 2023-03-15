Mike Lindell Gave MyPillow Promotional Deal to QAnon Shows: Report
FEATHERING THE NEST
Podcasts and web shows about the QAnon conspiracy theory are selling MyPillow products under a sweetheart deal with the company's election-denying founder, Media Matters reports. MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell is a vocal election fraud conspiracy theorist, hosting a 2021 “symposium” dedicated to the debunked claim that Donald Trump actually won the 2020 election. Media Matters, a left-leaning watchdog group, found that Lindell's company had given out special promotional codes to at least 17 “QAnon-supporting shows and figures,” including one that describes itself as reporting on “Qanon Posts, Qanon News, Qanon Related Prophesies.” The promotional codes represent a significant profit-sharing deal. The shows receive at least 25 percent of all sales linked to a promotional code, Media Matters noted.