MyPillow Guy Suggests SCOTUS Leak Was Done to Sabotage Him Specifically
‘VERY SUSPICIOUS’
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has a theory on just about everything and now believes that the leaked Supreme Court opinion on the court voting to overturn Roe v. Wade was all done to derail his efforts in reversing the 2020 election results. “I was doing an event, me and Kari Lake, in Arizona, and two hours before the event, all of a sudden news come in that it leaked out from the Supreme Court. What kind of timing is that. You follow me. So that gets the news instead of more and more evidence and more stuff piling on of what happened in the 2020 election,” Lindell told the MAGA-loving YouTube channel Right Side Broadcasting Network. “It’s planned... they are trying to out mark it.” Speaking to The Daily Beast on Friday afternoon, the pillow maven backtracked and said that “it’s very suspicious, very suspicious” that the leak hit the news “two hours” before the launch of the debunked voter fraud movie 2000 Mules, produced out by pro-Trump pundit Dinesh D’Souza. “I believe it was leaked on purpose because [sic] to deflect off of [the movie] 2000 Mules,” he added.