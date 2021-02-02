MyPillow Twitter Account Suspended After Mike Lindell Hijacked It to Evade Ban
The corporate account for MyPillow was suspended by Twitter on Monday after CEO Mike Lindell reportedly tried to use it to get around his own ban for spreading election conspiracy theories. According to CNN reporter Donie O’Sullivan, Twitter suspended @mypillowusa for “violating its ban evasion policy.”
In the days and hours before the suspension went into effect, Lindell appeared to be tweeting from that account—much in the way former President Donald Trump tried to evade his Twitter ban by tweeting from the @POTUS and @TeamTrump accounts. “Jack Dorsey is trying to cancel me (Mike Lindell) out!” the MyPillow account tweeted early Sunday morning, referring to the Twitter CEO. “Jack will be found out and should be put in prison when all is revealed!”