MyPillow Vendor Sues Mike Lindell Over Alleged $600,000 Nonpayment
PILLOW PROBLEMS
Mike Lindell is being sued again—this time by a California company his firm, MyPillow, contracted to offer “shipping and product protection services” to customers. Extend, Inc., a California-based firm, filed a breach of contract suit against Lindell on Aug. 30, according to federal court records. According to the suit, MyPillow signed a contract with Extend in 2022—but the pillow company stopped paying their invoices in March. Lindell has faced numerous lawsuits related to his repeated claims of widespread election fraud during the 2020 presidential election, and was recently ordered by a court to pay $5 million to computer forensics expert who took him up on an offer to prove his claims wrong. The new lawsuit alleges MyPillow missed multiple payments to the vendor, leading to a total of $564,151.39. Lindell did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Beast, but earlier on Tuesday told The Independent he had “no idea” who the vendor was. “Right now, I’ve got bigger things going on,” he added.