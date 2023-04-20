MyPillow CEO Forced to Fork Over $5M to Trump Voter Who Debunked His Election Claims
OWNED
MyPillow founder and staunch Donald Trump ally Mike Lindell issued a challenge in 2021: anyone who could debunk his data that, he claimed, contained proof that the Chinese interfered with the 2020 presidential election would win $5 million. Lindell called the challenge “Prove Mike Wrong.” Well, someone did—and now Lindell’s firm is being ordered to shell out the cash. A private arbitration panel ruled on Wednesday that Robert Zeidman, a 63-year-old computer forensics expert from Nevada, disproved Lindell’s claims back in 2021 and is entitled to the $5 million prize. Zeidman voted for Trump twice, but the self-proclaimed “reasonable” and “moderate conservative” said he was still skeptical of Lindell’s claims of Chinese interference. When Zeidman examined Lindell’s data, not only did it not contain any proof of foreign interference, it didn’t contain any information related to the November 2020 election at all. Lindell Management initially declined to pay Zeidman his prize, but Wednesday’s arbitration ruling will force its hand. Lindell insists it isn’t over, though. “They made a terribly wrong decision! This will be going to court!” he wrote in a text message to The Washington Post.