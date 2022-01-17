Mike Lindell Hires Axed Newsmax Host Who Claimed COVID Vax Has Satanic Trackers
‘A GREAT HOST’
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has hired former Newsmax White House correspondent Emerald Robinson, who was sidelined by the ultra-conservative cable network after pushing bonkers COVID-19 conspiracy theories. On Monday evening, the pillow executive told The Daily Beast that his web-based “Frank Speech” live-streaming platform had hired Robinson. “She has been hired as a host of a new show,” Lindell told The Daily Beast. “We are building a great TV network and she is a great host!” Late last year, the ex-Newsmax personality baselessly tweeted that the COVID-19 vaccines consist of a “bioluminescent marker” that has satanic properties. That false claim led her very own employer to distance themselves from her and later bench the right-wing star. In December, Newsmax announced that the network would not be renewing Robinson’s contact. “Emerald is still with Newsmax, however her contract ends in January and we will not be renewing it,” the network wrote in a statement. The move by Lindell comes as he remains at war with Newsmax, among other conservative media entities, who he believes are not paying adequate time on-air to bolster his 2020 “stolen” election claims.