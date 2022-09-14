Mike Lindell: Feds Seized My Cellphone at Hardee’s

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell told The Daily Beast on Tuesday night that the FBI seized his cellphone while he was at a Hardee’s restaurant.

Lindell also posted on social media a grand jury subpoena from a federal prosecutor in Colorado and what appears to be a search warrant.

The FBI had no immediate comment on the reported seizure of the phone.

“They took my phone,” Lindell told The Daily Beast on Tuesday evening via phone. “The FBI did!”

Lindell claimed the FBI was looking for information on fellow election fraud conspiracy theorist Dennis Montgomery.

“They are looking for the terabytes from Dennis Montgomery,” Lindell said, adding, “I hope they lift the gag order.”

Lindell also expounded on his legal situation in a Tuesday night video.

“The FBI came after me and took my phone,” he said in the clip. “They surrounded me in a Hardee’s and took my phone that I run all my business, everything with. What they’ve done is weaponize—the FBI, it’s disgusting. I don’t have a computer. Everything I do [is] off that phone. Everything was on there. And they told me not to tell anybody. Here’s an order: ‘Don’t tell anybody!’ ‘OK, I won’t!’ Well, I am.”