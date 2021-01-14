Snack Without Guilt With the Protein Bar Versions of Classic Desserts
Cheat-Free Treat
If you had three wishes, it should go: world peace, a billion dollars, your favorite desserts magically being good for you, too. Well, (one) wish granted! Myprotein protein bars are a protein-packed, on-the-go alternative to sugary snacks that come in nostalgic flavors you'll love.
Loaded with 20g of protein (but with only 4g of sugar), Myprotein's five-layered protein bars offer delectable flavors like cookies & cream and chocolate brownie (yum!). These bars serve as an excellent (and delicious) way of incorporating more protein into your diet. Take that, afternoon cravings! Save 30% on your order by using the code WELL30 at checkout.
Layered Protein Bar
12-pack
Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.