CHEAT SHEET
A WHOLE NEW FIT
Myprotein Just Upped Their Activewear Game with 4 New Collections for Men and Women
From nutrition products to activewear, it’s always best to buy things that are appropriate for you and your goals rather than grab whatever protein bar, tech shirt, or sports bra your gym happens to have in stock that day. And leading sports nutrition brand Myprotein is here to help you do just that. From top to bottom and inside out, Myprotein delivers everything you need through high-quality and affordable fitness products.
While reading the name Myprotein might make you only think of supplements and other nutrition-related products, they have so much more to offer. Myprotein’s just-launched apparel collections—designed for everything from lifting and running to stretching and yoga—are great examples of the performance-driven quality they’re already known for. Each collection focuses on a unique benefit: the Seamless collection on for-fitting, soft, and stretchy fabrics; the Form collection on lightweight and tailored styles; the Power collection on supportive-yet-breathable and comfortable fits; and the Dry-Tech Infinity collection on lightweight sweat-wicking fabric that will keep you cool.
There are a lot of options in these collections so here are a few popular highlights to get you started: The women’s Inspire Seamless Leggings will liberate you to work out as you please. Their soft and squat-proof fabric is comprised of nylon, polyester, and elastane and they’re styled with figure-enhancing designs. Or check out the men’s Dry-Tech Infinity T-Shirt. Its sweat-wicking fabric will keep you cool and an antibacterial finish will help keep the stink away. If you’re looking for something more supportive, try the Power Deluxe Sports Bra, whose unique cut-out back design both enables the extra support you’re getting and keeps you extra cool throughout your workout. It’s worth perusing the variety of styles to give your workout wardrobe the refresh it deserves. | Shop at Myprotein >
