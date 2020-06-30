These Tasty Protein Bars Can Help Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth
The biggest pitfall to any workout or diet regimen can be the cravings. Unhealthy snacking can ruin all the progress you have made. But, Myprotein’s protein bars offer a tasty solution that will satisfy your cravings without sacrificing your gains. These protein bars will help you reach your daily protein requirements, promote healthy muscle growth, and help you feel fuller for longer. Starting today (6/30), readers can take advantage of Myprotein’s 4th of July Sale and purchase these bars for 50% off.
Myprotein’s Layered Bar (12 bars per box) features five layers of delicious cookies and cream flavor, has 20g of protein, yet contains only 4g of sugar.
Layer Bars
Completely free of gluten and dairy, the Vegan Protein Bar (12 bars per box) contains 15g of plant-powered protein, is an excellent source of fiber, and is topped with a deletable mocha coating.
Vegan Protein Bars
