‘Choose Your Superpower’ With Myprotein’s New Marvel-Inspired Collection
CHOOSE YOUR SUPERPOWER
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Everyone is trying to find ways to sneak in more protein these days, and for good reason. Some research shows that a high-protein diet may help support weight management, energy levels, muscle and bone health, and blood sugar balance. Unfortunately, ensuring you’re getting enough protein each day isn’t easy—especially if you’re plant-based, tend to skip meals or find it challenging to find palatable protein sources. Luckily, adding a tasty protein supplement to your daily routine can help you stay on track without adding excessive calories to your daily intake. Myprotein just launched a new Marvel collection designed to help supercharge your protein intake with superhero-inspired Clear Whey protein powders based on Spider-Man, Black Panther, and Captain Marvel.
Myprotein x Marvel
“Marvel is a global brand with a very dedicated fan base, and we are thrilled to be collaborating with them in such a creative way during our 20th anniversary year,” says Myprotein CEO Neil Mistry in a statement. The Marvel flavors include something for anyone, whether you prefer fruity flavors like Mixed Berry, Berry Watermelon and Pineapple Mango or dessert-inspired flavors like Malted Milkshake. Either way, these new sports nutrition formulas will give you 20 grams of protein (and zero sugar) in each serving, whether you make a quick post-workout shake or boost your morning green smoothie.