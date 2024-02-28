A complaint against Formula One team boss Christian Horner has been dismissed, Red Bull Racing announced on Wednesday, though it’s still unclear what he was accused of doing in the first place.

In early February, it was reported that Red Bull had hired an external investigator to probe allegations of Horner’s “inappropriate behavior” toward or with another staffer on the F1 team. Horner, who has been the team’s principal since 2005, denied the claims.

The statement released on Wednesday by a Red Bull spokesperson did not further elaborate on the allegations but indicated that Horner, 50, had been cleared of any wrongdoing.

“The independent investigation into the allegations made against Mr Horner is complete, and Red Bull can confirm that the grievance has been dismissed,” the spokesman said.

“Red Bull is confident that the investigation has been fair, rigorous and impartial,” the spokesman added. “Red Bull will continue striving to meet the highest workplace standards.”

This decision comes just days after Ford CEO Jim Farley criticized the investigation and demanded a swift resolution in a letter that was obtained by the Associated Press.

Ford is “increasingly frustrated... by the lack of resolution or clear indication from you about when you anticipate a fair and just resolution of this matter,” Farley, whose company is preparing to become Red Bull’s engine supplier in two years, wrote to Red Bull. “We are likewise frustrated by the lack of full transparency surrounding this matter with us, your corporate partners, and look forward to receiving a complete account of all findings.”

While neither Horner nor Red Bull has commented on the nature of the allegations, the Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf reported that Horner, who has been married to Spice Girl Geri Halliwell-Horner since 2015, sent “sexually suggestive messages” to a co-worker.