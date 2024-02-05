Red Bull Racing Investigates Champion F1 Coach Over ‘Inappropriate Behavior’
‘EXTREMELY SERIOUS’
Red Bull Racing has hired an external investigator to probe claims of “inappropriate behavior” by the Formula One racing team’s longtime coach, Christian Horner. The team principal is accused of engaging in “inappropriate” actions with another unnamed Red Bull Racing staffer, which was first reported by the Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf. The report cites several anonymous sources but does not give any details as to what kind of behavior Horner is accused of. “After being made aware of certain recent allegations, the company launched an independent investigation,” Red Bull Racing said in a statement which was reported by multiple outlets. “This process, which is already underway, is being carried out by an external specialist barrister. The company takes these matters extremely seriously and the investigation will be completed as soon as practically possible. It would not be appropriate to comment further at this time.” The champion racing coach denied the claims completely.