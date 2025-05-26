Mysterious Love Letter in a Bottle From 1959 Washes Up in Poland
A mysterious love letter in a bottle from 1959 has washed up on the shores of the Baltic Sea in Poland, prompting social media users to try and identify the author. Two 10-year-old boys, Eryk and Kuba, discovered the bottle while they were walking along abandoned World Word II forts in Gdańsk, Poland, according to TVP World. The boys couldn’t read the cursive at first, so a local news site shared the letter online, which is when a reader was able to transcribe its content. The letter was written by a woman named Rysia from the nearby town of Tarńow. She penned the letter to “my beloved bunny,” and wrote about how she’s spending her time apart from “bunny” by attending a summer course. “My dear, I’m a terrible egoist, I only write about myself, but it is you I think about all the time,” the letter read. Theories have been spreading online about who Rysia and Bunny might be, one user writing: “An intriguing story—these people might still be alive. Maybe someone knows their grandparents’ history, or one of the people involved once spoke of a youthful love that matches this story.”