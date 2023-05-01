Mysterious New Balloon Off Hawaii Has Officials on Watch
Another mysterious balloon has been detected in American airspace, U.S. officials said Monday. According to a Department of Defense spokesperson, the Pentagon and Federal Aviation Administration first started tracking the balloon on Sunday as it floated about 36,000 feet in the air near the coast of Hawaii. The balloon is not believed to pose a security or physical threat, and doesn’t appear to be controlled by foreign opposition of any kind. It did pass over some parts of Hawaii, but not over any sensitive military or government sites. The balloon has since made its way out of Hawaii’s airspace and is slowly floating towards Mexico with U.S. officials still tracking it, just in case. The new balloon sighting comes after the U.S. shot down a Chinese spy balloon that flew across the country collecting military intelligence in February.