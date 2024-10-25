Mysterious New RBG PAC Starts Donating Millions—to Trump

Cheat Sheet
1
James Franco Confirms Friendship With Seth Rogen Is ‘Over’
THIS IS THE END
Matt Wilstein 

Senior Editor

Published 10.25.24 1:03PM EDT 
celebrates The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards with Moet & Chandon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.
James Franco confirmed he is no longer friends with Seth Rogen. Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moet & Chandon

James Franco has not spoken to his longtime friend and collaborator Seth Rogen in the years since Franco settled a sexual misconduct lawsuit and admitted to sleeping with students at the acting school he ran, the actor revealed in a new interview with Variety. Asked if the two men, who started their careers together on Freaks and Geeks before co-starring in numerous films including Pineapple Express, This Is the End, and The Interview, are still in touch, Franco said no. “I haven’t talked to Seth,” he said. “I love Seth, we had 20 great years together, but I guess it’s over. And not for lack of trying. I’ve told him how much he’s meant to me.” Following the public scandal, Rogen said in 2021 he had no plans to keep working with Franco, explaining, “I despise abuse and harassment and I would never cover or conceal the actions of someone doing it, or knowingly put someone in a situation where they were around someone like that.” The ex-friends were last photographed in public together at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards, where Franco won a Best Actor trophy for their final collaboration, The Disaster Artist. Like Rogen, Franco wore a TIME’S UP pin, which prompted multiple women to start speaking out against him.

2
Catfisher Who Caused Death of American Girl Jailed for Life
WORST CASE
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.25.24 1:21PM EDT 
Detective Chief Superintendent Eamonn Corrigan, Police Service of Northern Ireland and Catherine Kierans, NI Public Prosecution Service speak to the media outside Belfast Crown Court after prolific online predator Alexander McCartney was jailed for a minimum of 20 years after admitting 185 charges involving 70 children. Cimarron Thomas, from West Virginia, US, took her own life while being blackmailed by McCartney.
Detective Chief Superintendent Eamonn Corrigan, Police Service of Northern Ireland and Catherine Kierans, NI Public Prosecution Service speak to the media outside Belfast Crown Court after prolific online predator Alexander McCartney was jailed for a minimum of 20 years after admitting 185 charges involving 70 children. Cimarron Thomas, from West Virginia, US, took her own life while being blackmailed by McCartney. Brian Lawless - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

A Northern Irish man whose online catfishing caused the death of a 12-year-old American girl has been sentenced to 20 years-to-life in prison. Alexander McCartney, 26, admitted to 185 charges involving 70 children, but police estimate he may have upwards of 3,500 victims. McCartney posed as a teenage girl on social media to befriend young girls globally, procure illicit images from them, and then blackmail them into performing sex acts. He is believed to be the U.K.’s “most prolific catfish offender,” according to The Irish Times. Cimarron Thomas of West Virginia died by suicide in May 2018 after refusing McCartney’s demands to involve her younger sister in sex acts. Her father, Ben Thomas, died by suicide 18 months later. McCartney previously pleaded guilty to manslaughter because of Thomas’ death. His offenses cover a period from 2014 to 2019, and he has been in prison since 2019. He was also arrested several times between 2016 and 2019 but continued to offend.

If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.

3
New York Post Performs Massive U-Turn on ‘Unfit’ Donald Trump
BUT THEN AGAIN...
David Gardner 

Reporter

Updated 10.25.24 10:36AM EDT 
Published 10.25.24 7:25AM EDT 
The New York Post has come out for Donald Trump.
The New York Post has endorsed Donald Trump. Win McNamee/Win McNamee/Getty Images

Rupert Murdoch’s New York Post has endorsed Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election race two years after writing that he was “unworthy” of being president again. The traditionally right-leaning publication, with the third-largest print circulation in the country, wrote in 2022 that Trump’s silence on Jan. 6 was “damning.” In an editorial, the Post concluded: “As a matter of character, Trump has proven himself unworthy to be this country’s chief executive again.“ The paper now says that the former president is the clear choice to “put the nation on the right path.” While acknowledging that Trump can be “ridiculously hyperbolic,” the Post Editorial Board said his first term results “were paychecks that grew markedly faster than inflation, the lowest unemployment in 50 years, a secure border and peace overseas.” The board added: “In 2021 when Biden-Harris took over, the country took a hard left turn with disastrous results.” The Post blames illegal immigration, “radical and ridiculous culture wars over DEI and gender equality,” and a world on the brink of war. “Any close study of her record shows it to be that of a San Francisco progressive,” the Post says of Kamala Harris. No mention of Jan. 6.

4
Mysterious New RBG PAC Starts Donating Millions—to Trump
'Great Minds'
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.25.24 2:22PM EDT 
Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump attends a campaign event sponsored by conservative group Turning Point USA, in Duluth, Georgia, U.S., October 23, 2024.
Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump attends a campaign event sponsored by conservative group Turning Point USA, in Duluth, Georgia, U.S., October 23, 2024. Carlos Barria/Carlos Barria/REUTERS

A new Republican PAC using the name of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg released two ads on Friday in an attempt to soften Donald Trump’s image on abortion, which has been a weakness in his campaign. “RBG believed abortion laws should be decided by the states, not the federal gov’t. Trump also doesn’t support a federal abortion ban. Great minds think alike,” reads the X bio of the PAC. The PAC, called RGB PAC, was formed only days ago and has spent $20 million on Trump, according to The New York Times. RGB PAC is an unlikely name for a pro-Trump PAC. Ginsburg criticized Trump while she was alive, and her dying wish in 2020 was to not have Trump pick her replacement on the court. Trump did pick her replacement, Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who was part of the majority decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in 2022. The PAC’s central idea is also an extrapolation of Ginsburg’s views on abortion. Ginsburg argued that the right to an abortion would have been better supported by the basis of gender equality, rather than privacy, which was what Roe decided.

5
13 Ex-Trump Officials Back John Kelly’s ‘Fascism’ Warnings
‘WHO HE IS’
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 10.25.24 1:13PM EDT 
Published 10.25.24 12:03PM EDT 
Who is John Kelly, Donald Trump’s former chief of staff now accusing him of being a Hitler-praising fascist?
John Kelly was chief of staff in Donald Trump's White House. Pool/Getty Images

More than a dozen Trump administration officials signed a letter Friday reaffirming John Kelly’s assertion that Donald Trump would govern like a dictator, fits the definition of a fascist, and has no concept of the Constitution or the rule of law. Kelly served as one of Trump’s chiefs of staff. “This is who Donald Trump is,” the officials said in a letter obtained by Politico. “We were sadly not surprised by what General Kelly had to say,” the letter continues. “We applaud General Kelly for highlighting in stark details the danger of a second Trump term. Like General Kelly, we did not take the decision to come forward lightly. We are all lifelong Republicans who served our country. However, there are moments in history where it becomes necessary to put country over party. This is one of those moments,” the letter states. “Everyone should heed General Kelly’s warning.” The officials included Kevin Carroll former senior counselor to Kelly; former assistant secretary of homeland security Elizabeth Neumann; former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci; former chief of staff at the Department of Homeland Security Miles Taylor; former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham; and former press secretary to the vice president Alyssa Farah Griffin.

6
Elon Musk Hands Out More $1M Voting Checks Despite Feds’ Warning
DOJ WHO?
Claire Lampen 

Reporter

Published 10.25.24 1:38PM EDT 
Elon Musk
Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk speaks during a rally for Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump. Carlos Barria/Reuters

Billionaire Elon Musk isn’t stopping his his voter sweepstakes, despite the Justice Department’s warning that he may well be violating election law. Musk’s America PAC has been handing out $1 million checks to swing state residents who register to vote and sign a petition pledging their support of the First and Second amendments. Although Musk has claimed that voters of any party are eligible to win, so far, he has mainly rewarded Republicans who’ve already cast their ballots. He’s also made his own political loyalties known, both by bouncing around Donald Trump’s campaign stage and by making massive donations ($75 million in mid-October, and $44 million on Thursday) to the Trump campaign through his PAC. Although the DOJ sent a letter telling America PAC to stand down—it‘s illegal to pay people to register to vote—it announced two more prize-winners on Thursday, The Washington Post reports. The letter was first reported on Wednesday, according to the Post, when the PAC skipped its daily drawing—surely just a coincidence.

7
McDonald’s E. Coli Outbreak Linked to Popular Burger Topping
HOLD THE...
Emell Derra Adolphus 

Freelance writer

Published 10.25.24 11:23AM EDT 
A McDonald’s Quarter Pounder hamburger meal is seen at a McDonald's on Oct. 23, 2024, in the Flatbush neighborhood in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.
A popular hamburger topping is behind the recent spate of E. coli infections at McDonald’s. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

The origin of a ”severe” E. coli outbreak affecting McDonald’s Quarter Pounders has been linked back to the sandwich’s onions. Supplier U.S. Foods announced Wednesday that Taylor Farms had issued a recall notification for yellow onions, jumbo peeled, diced and whole peeled, “due to potential E. coli contamination,” reports NBC News. An FDA spokesperson told NBC that the agency is now investigating the supplier and “all possible sources” as the cause of the outbreak. Out of precaution, Burger King, Taco Bell, KFC, and Pizza Hut have all pulled onions from a portion of their restaurants. “There is no crossover with McDonald’s for the vast majority of our onion facilities,” said a Burger King spokesperson in a Thursday statement to Today.com. However, the spokesperson said “about 5% of” of the company’s restaurants do receive onions distributed from the Taylor Farms Colorado facility. The difference is that Burger King employees “only uses whole, fresh onions” that employees process by hand daily. Following the announcement, the restaurant giant said it has “reviewed our restaurant supply.” The spokesperson added, “We proactively asked our 5% of restaurants who received whole onions distributed by this facility to dispose of them immediately two days ago, and we are in the process of restocking them from other facilities.” There have been 49 cases, 10 hospitalizations, and one death connected to the outbreak, according to the CDC.

8
Matthew Perry Had a ‘Premonition’ Before He Died, His Mother Says
‘IT WORRIED ME’
Janna Brancolini
Published 10.25.24 11:31AM EDT 
Jesse Grant/ WireImage via Getty Images
The “Friends” star told his mom how much he loved her shortly before he died from ketamine abuse. Jesse Grant/Jesse Grant/ WireImage via Getty Images

Matthew Perry and his mother shared a tender conversation right before the star’s death that in retrospect seemed like a “premonition,” his mother said in an interview with Today. Suzanne Morrison described how, when her son was showing her a new house, “He came up to me and he said, ‘I love you so much, and I’m so happy to be with you now.’ It was almost as though it was a premonition or something. I didn’t think about it at the time, but I thought, ‘How long has it been since we’ve had a conversation like this?’ It’s been years.” The Friends star was found dead in his hot tub at age 54 in October of last year. An autopsy report found he had likely passed out from ketamine use—the effects of which were exacerbated by a pre-existing heart disease—and drowned. Perry had openly battled addition and depression throughout his career. He had reportedly been clean for 19 months before he began abusing ketamine. Federal prosecutors in Los Angeles have charged five people in connection with his death: two doctors, two drug dealers, and Perry’s longtime personal assistant. Morrison told Today that her son seemed to think it was inevitable something tragic would happen to him. “He said, ‘I’m not frightened anymore,’ and it worried me,” she said.

9
‘Naked and Afraid’ Star, 34, Killed in Car Crash in Hawaii
‘ADVENTUROUS SOUL’
Janna Brancolini
Published 10.25.24 12:27PM EDT 
Sarah Danser.
The 34-year-old described herself as a Scuba diver, boat captain. and modern-day pirate. Sarah Danser/Instagram

Sarah Danser, a fan favorite on the reality TV show Naked and Afraid, has died in a car accident in Hawaii, People reported. Danser, 34, was a Scuba diver, boat captain, and self-proclaimed “pirate” who had lived in Hawaii for the past 12 years. She was rushed to the hospital after a speeding driver lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the parked car she was sitting in, and later died of her injuries. “Magical is the way to describe her,” her brother Jake Danser told a local news station. “Sarah had this positive energy about her that just really filled the environment that she was in.” In Naked and Afraid, two strangers are left in the wilderness without clothes, food, water, or shelter, and have to survive for 21 days. They’re allowed to bring one item they think will help them. In 2017, Danser won over viewers—and her hostile Navy SEAL partner—when she used her diving goggles to catch lobsters on the sea floor and figured out how to focus the mask’s lens to start a fire. She was brought back for the spin-off show Naked and Afraid XL, which extends the challenge to 40 days. Her XL teammate described her as “one of the most adventurous souls I’ve ever met.” Her colleagues at Island Divers Hawaii, where she worked, wrote on Instagram, “Heavy hearts as we say goodbye to a good friend and great captain… You will be greatly missed.”

10
Final New York Times Poll Finds Donald Trump and Kamala Harris Deadlocked
DEAD HEAT
Liam Archacki 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.25.24 11:49AM EDT 
Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
The final national NYT/Siena poll had the race for the popular vote at a deadlock. Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

The country is split exactly down the middle on Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, according to the latest national poll conducted by the New York Times and Siena College, the final one ahead of the Nov. 5 general election. The poll, which comes as both candidates campaign feverishly to win over swing state voters, found that Trump and Harris each claimed the support of 48 percent of likely voters. In The New York Times’ analysis of its own poll, the paper said the result didn’t bode well for Harris, who had a three-point lead in its previous poll. “In recent elections, Democrats have had an edge in the popular vote even when they have lost the Electoral College and thus the White House,” the Times analysis reads. “They have been looking to Ms. Harris to build a strong national lead as a sign that she would do well in such critical swing states as Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.” All the other major national polls also have the race for the popular vote within 3 percentage points.

