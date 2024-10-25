Mysterious New RBG PAC Starts Donating Millions—to Trump

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Known for its celebrity-approved 4-in-1 Skincare Wand, SolaWave is a leader in the ever-expanding red and infrared light therapy beauty tech space. The brand recently launched a full-face LED Light Therapy Face Mask and a Red Light Therapy Eye Mask, which sold out in just 24 hours after being released. Finally, the brand restocked the viral eye mask, but stock is selling out quickly once again and, honestly, we understand why. While there are plenty of red light therapy masks on the market today, there aren’t many beauty tech devices harnessing the modality that specifically targets the delicate (and often overlooked) eye region. SolaWaves’s FDA-cleared eye mask is engineered with a blend of red (630nm), amber (605nm), deep red (660nm) and infrared (880nm) LED lights that work to soften fine lines and crow’s feet, depuff eye bags, erase hyperpigmentation and discoloration and lift sagging skin in just three minutes daily.

Eye Recovery Pro Mask With Red & Infrared Light Therapy Buy At SolaWave

Unlike other devices, SolaWave’s Red Light Therapy Eye Mask is designed with medical-grade silicone to mold to the contours of the orbital region and adjustable velcro straps for a bespoke fit (and better penetration). Plus, the hands-free eye mask is lightweight and foolproof to use, so you can efficiently work, walk, watch TV, or do chores during the quick treatment, which means you’ll actually use it. If you’re looking for a powerful LED device that addresses the eye region like nothing else on the market (or are trying to push back quarterly Botox appointments), grab one of SolaWave’s Red Light Therapy Eye Masks now before they sell out again.