Mysterious Trump Statue Appears in Philadelphia Park

A statue of former president and Republican nominee Donald Trump popped up in a Philadelphia park this morning, featuring commentary on his sexually-degrading comments against women.

The statue, which appeared in Maja Park, was placed next to a naked woman statue titled “Maja.” Earlier this week, an indistinguishable copy appeared in Portland, Oregon next to a nude woman sculpture, too.

This reader emails that she was walking her dog in Maja Park this morning and came across this "probably 8 foot tall statue of Donald Trump like leering at the nude Maja statue that's been there." pic.twitter.com/DWrF1IuRMQ — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) October 30, 2024

According to PATCH, the about 8-foot-tall statue referenced the widely known Access Hollywood quote from Trump, which read: “‘In honor of a lifetime of sexual assault ‘I‘m automatically attracted to beautiful—I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait. When you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab ’em by the p***y. You can do anything.’ - President Donald J. Trump"

The Philadelphia Association of Public Art, who owns the “Maja” woman sculpture, told the Daily Beast that when they went to view the Trump sculpture, it was being taken away by city officials this afternoon.

The association had no idea who put it in the park. The Philadelphia Department of Parks and Recreation could not be immediately reached.