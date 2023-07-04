Mysterious White Powder Found in the White House Is Cocaine: Report
CROSSING THE LINE
A mysterious white powder found inside the White House on Sunday triggering a brief evacuation has tested positive for cocaine, according to The Washington Post. The newspaper cited an official familiar with a U.S. Secret Service investigation into the white powder and a recording of a D.C. fire crew’s dispatch which responded to the situation on Sunday evening. The substance reportedly tested positive for the illegal drug in a preliminary test, with Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi separately confirming that the material is undergoing further testing to confirm what it it is as authorities examine how it made its way into the White House. He added that its discovery prompted a brief evacuation of the building and an elevated security alert, but President Joe Biden was not in the White House at the time.