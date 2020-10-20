CHEAT SHEET
    Mysterious Brain Attacks on U.S. Officials Also Reported in Russia: Report

    Danika Fears

    Breaking News Editor

    Mysterious attacks involving disturbing sounds that have caused U.S. diplomats in Cuba and China to experience an array of alarming symptoms, from memory loss to migraines, have been reported in other countries, including Russia, according to a New York Times investigation. The newspaper reports that Marc Polymeropoulos, a CIA officer, believes he was attacked in December 2017, when he suddenly experienced vertigo in a Moscow hotel room that later led to migraine headaches. The pain was so bad that he ultimately had to retire. Other senior CIA officers have reported similar incidents while abroad, more evidence that a foreign entity, most likely Russia, is behind the brain attacks, the newspaper reports.

    According to the Times, the Trump administration has been less than transparent about the attacks, particularly the incidents in China and Russia, as State Department officials and the president have worried about damaging relations with the countries. The newspaper said it found that the State Department has withheld “basic” information on cases from Congress and “ignored outside medical diagnoses.”

