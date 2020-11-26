Mystery Buyer Pays $28.5M in Cash for NYC Home They Never Visited

Read it at Mansion Global
A secret buyer is plunking down $28.5 million—all in cash—for a five-bedroom townhouse in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village. And here’s the really crazy part: They have never stepped foot inside. “Even we do not know who the buyer is,” broker Jeremy Stein told Mansion Global, which broke the news. “Keeping the identity secret was part of the negotiation. This is a rare request—and in our combined 33-year career, it’s the first time for us.” The deal for the landmarked home, which underwent a two-year super-luxury renovation, marks the city’s highest price paid for a townhouse this year.